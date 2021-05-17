SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $137.43 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) will announce sales of $137.43 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for SP Plus’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $134.85 million and the highest is $140.00 million. SP Plus reported sales of $93.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 47.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that SP Plus will report full year sales of $605.91 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $599.00 million to $612.82 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $713.34 million, with estimates ranging from $656.00 million to $770.68 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for SP Plus.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.34. SP Plus had a negative net margin of 13.02% and a positive return on equity of 7.33%.

SP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barrington Research boosted their price target on SP Plus from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SP Plus from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

SP Plus stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,434. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.10 and a 200 day moving average of $30.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $773.89 million, a PE ratio of -4.30, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.61. SP Plus has a one year low of $15.29 and a one year high of $36.71.

In other news, CFO Kristopher H. Roy sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $53,216.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John Ricchiuto sold 3,500 shares of SP Plus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total transaction of $119,035.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SP. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in SP Plus by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 167,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 4,840 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust bought a new position in SP Plus during the fourth quarter worth $306,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in SP Plus in the fourth quarter valued at $1,236,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in SP Plus during the fourth quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in SP Plus by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. 85.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SP Plus Corporation provides parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. The company operates through Commercial, Aviation, and Other segments. It provides on-site parking management, event logistics, baggage handling, remote airline check-in, security, and municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement services.

