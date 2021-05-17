$0.02 EPS Expected for PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for PHX Minerals’ earnings. PHX Minerals reported earnings per share of ($0.03) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 166.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PHX Minerals will report full-year earnings of $0.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.09. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.13. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow PHX Minerals.

Get PHX Minerals alerts:

PHX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PHX Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on PHX Minerals in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on PHX Minerals in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.93.

Shares of PHX Minerals stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,639. The company has a quick ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.59. PHX Minerals has a 12-month low of $1.36 and a 12-month high of $5.43. The company has a market capitalization of $84.82 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.21.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. PHX Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

In other PHX Minerals news, CEO Chad L. Stephens bought 40,000 shares of PHX Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 449,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,946. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.67 per share, for a total transaction of $133,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 1,830,762 shares of company stock valued at $3,804,652 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of PHX Minerals by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 456,449 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 4,875 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of PHX Minerals by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 143,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 27,400 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PHX Minerals by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 130,053 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 9,412 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of PHX Minerals by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 64,277 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 15,507 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in PHX Minerals by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 53,615 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,082 shares during the last quarter. 86.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PHX Minerals

PHX Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and development of non-operated oil and natural gas properties, including wells located on the firm’s mineral and leasehold acreage. Its products include natural gas, crude oil and NGL. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Featured Story: Why are percentage decliners important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PHX Minerals (PHX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PHX Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHX Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.