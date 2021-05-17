Ballast Inc. Boosts Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Ballast Inc. lifted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 6.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,390 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. The Sherwin-Williams accounts for approximately 0.5% of Ballast Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Harbor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 578 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 15,286 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 494.3% in the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 5,230 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares during the period. 76.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Peter J. Ippolito sold 1,726 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.87, for a total value of $1,228,687.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO David B. Sewell sold 10,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $663.17, for a total transaction of $6,793,513.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,405,679.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,466 shares of company stock valued at $25,811,540 in the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SHW stock traded down $2.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $284.03. 8,929 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,439,810. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $178.66 and a 52 week high of $293.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $275.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $248.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 56.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 24.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Sherwin-Williams announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 17th that allows the company to repurchase 15,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty chemicals company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.42%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $268.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $800.00 price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a report on Sunday, April 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $278.67 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $267.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Sherwin-Williams currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $307.06.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

