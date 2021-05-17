Cadence Bank NA Boosts Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Cadence Bank NA grew its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,312 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of 3M by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 149,820 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,187,000 after purchasing an additional 18,918 shares in the last quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its position in 3M by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 4,907 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in 3M by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its position in 3M by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 78,815 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,776,000 after acquiring an additional 15,574 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in 3M by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,684 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

In related news, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total value of $2,393,229.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 47,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,500,677.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $186,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,075 shares of company stock valued at $2,595,271. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MMM traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $204.81. The company had a trading volume of 25,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,609,384. The company has a market capitalization of $118.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.37. 3M has a 1-year low of $142.51 and a 1-year high of $208.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.27.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that 3M will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.05%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Argus upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on 3M from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.45.

3M Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

Featured Article: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.