Donut Price Tops $0.0178 on Major Exchanges (DONUT)

Donut (CURRENCY:DONUT) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. Over the last seven days, Donut has traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Donut coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0178 or 0.00000041 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Donut has a market cap of $2.14 million and approximately $141,352.00 worth of Donut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002288 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003480 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.51 or 0.00090394 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $199.00 or 0.00455265 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.44 or 0.00229783 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00005010 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $569.64 or 0.01303241 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.75 or 0.00042902 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Donut Profile

Donut’s total supply is 120,355,919 coins. Donut’s official website is www.reddit.com/r/ethtrader

Donut Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Donut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Donut should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Donut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

