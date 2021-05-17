Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $14.19 Million

Analysts forecast that The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) will announce sales of $14.19 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for The ExOne’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $13.32 million and the highest estimate coming in at $15.85 million. The ExOne reported sales of $13.38 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The ExOne will report full year sales of $71.64 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $67.93 million to $74.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $85.27 million, with estimates ranging from $77.50 million to $90.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow The ExOne.

The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.04). The ExOne had a negative return on equity of 31.00% and a negative net margin of 27.37%. The firm had revenue of $17.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.24 million.

XONE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Alliance Global Partners increased their price target on The ExOne from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of The ExOne in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of The ExOne in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. B. Riley lifted their price target on The ExOne from $10.50 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The ExOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.83.

Shares of XONE stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.06. The company had a trading volume of 37,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,313,866. The stock has a market cap of $420.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.84 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.87. The ExOne has a 52-week low of $7.65 and a 52-week high of $66.48.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in The ExOne in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in The ExOne during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The ExOne by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of The ExOne in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of The ExOne by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. 55.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The ExOne Company Profile

The ExOne Company develops, manufactures, and markets three-dimensional (3D) printing machines, 3D printed and other products, materials, and services to industrial customers in the United States, Germany, and Japan. The company manufactures and sells 3D printing machines that serves direct and indirect applications, including components and tools to produce a component; and offers pre-production collaboration and print products for customers.

