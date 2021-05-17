-$0.24 EPS Expected for Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) will post earnings per share of ($0.24) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Guidewire Software’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.17). Guidewire Software posted earnings of $0.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 366.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Guidewire Software will report full year earnings of $0.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.41. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to $0.57. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Guidewire Software.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $180.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.28 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 4.29% and a positive return on equity of 0.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guidewire Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Guidewire Software from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.11.

Shares of NYSE:GWRE traded down $2.10 on Wednesday, reaching $92.59. 4,930 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 638,313. The business’s 50-day moving average is $102.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -242.79 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 7.27, a current ratio of 7.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Guidewire Software has a fifty-two week low of $91.50 and a fifty-two week high of $134.21.

In other news, Director Marcus Ryu sold 5,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.94, for a total transaction of $537,529.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,179 shares in the company, valued at $2,362,867.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Polelle sold 654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.43, for a total value of $69,605.22. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $539,174.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,312 shares of company stock worth $2,008,962 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Guidewire Software by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 259,364 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,388,000 after purchasing an additional 15,210 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 258.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 8,476 shares in the last quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 17,348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AtonRa Partners bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,838,000.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

