Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.220-1.260 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of EPRT traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $25.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 949,554. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 43.54 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 14.29 and a current ratio of 14.29. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a one year low of $11.30 and a one year high of $26.75.

Get Essential Properties Realty Trust alerts:

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.15). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 31.54% and a return on equity of 3.73%. Analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 152.38%.

EPRT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Truist lifted their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Essential Properties Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.72.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.