Associated Banc Corp Decreases Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Associated Banc Corp decreased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 174,678 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 32,909 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $13,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ABT. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 55,728 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $6,102,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $654,000. Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 6,564 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 320,889 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $35,134,000 after buying an additional 99,964 shares during the period. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 53,923 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $5,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michelle Kumbier acquired 2,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $122.50 per share, with a total value of $249,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.49, for a total value of $64,887.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,207,684.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,302 shares of company stock worth $12,403,893 in the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $117.39. 59,236 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,185,950. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $120.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $208.58 billion, a PE ratio of 62.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $86.16 and a one year high of $128.54.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.72 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

Several research firms have issued reports on ABT. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.06.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

