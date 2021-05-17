Newton (NEW) Hits Market Cap of $17.16 Million

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded down 15.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. Newton has a total market cap of $17.16 million and $2.43 million worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Newton has traded 21.7% lower against the dollar. One Newton coin can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002329 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003463 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.02 or 0.00088532 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $193.27 or 0.00450032 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $97.37 or 0.00226718 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004981 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $556.53 or 0.01295874 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00042302 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Newton Coin Profile

Newton’s genesis date was October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project . Newton’s official website is www.newtonproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton is an infrastructure for the community economy, and its technical framework includes the application layer, the protocol layer, and the foundational technology layer. Newton provides complete governance, collaboration, incentives and other support for establishing a community economy. Newton’s human-machine nodes are self-driven and automatically motivated, thereby forming a business model in which everyone contributes and everyone benefits. “

Newton Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Newton should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Newton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

