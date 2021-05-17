Nokia (NOK) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Nokia (NYSE: NOK) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/13/2021 – Nokia was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating.

5/13/2021 – Nokia had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

5/7/2021 – Nokia was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating.

4/30/2021 – Nokia had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

4/30/2021 – Nokia had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

4/30/2021 – Nokia was upgraded by analysts at SEB Equity Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/30/2021 – Nokia was upgraded by analysts at SEB Equities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/14/2021 – Nokia had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

4/8/2021 – Nokia had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

3/25/2021 – Nokia had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

3/24/2021 – Nokia was upgraded by analysts at DZ Bank AG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

NOK stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.91. 1,377,614 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,339,664. The stock has a market cap of $27.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.73, a PEG ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.75. Nokia Co. has a 52-week low of $3.21 and a 52-week high of $9.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.32 and its 200 day moving average is $4.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.87 billion. Nokia had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 9.34%. As a group, research analysts expect that Nokia Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nokia by 66.6% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Nokia by 121.4% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 4,095 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Nokia by 3,404.7% during the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 7,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 7,286 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Nokia during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nokia during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

Nokia Corporation provides mobile and fixed network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.

