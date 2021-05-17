Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Sells 2,027 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. reduced its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,027 shares during the quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 29.9% during the first quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 6.1% in the first quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 567,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,547,000 after acquiring an additional 32,374 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at $39,789,000. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lesa Sroufe & Co bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at $2,138,000. Institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

PFE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Pfizer from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.74.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $102,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,748 shares in the company, valued at $561,193.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PFE traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $40.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,854,996. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.61 and a 1-year high of $43.08.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.41 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. Pfizer’s revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.88%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

Featured Article: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.