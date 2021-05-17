Brokerages Anticipate Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $514.49 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) to post sales of $514.49 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Air Lease’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $506.06 million and the highest estimate coming in at $522.92 million. Air Lease reported sales of $521.35 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Air Lease will report full-year sales of $2.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.23 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.55 billion to $2.67 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Air Lease.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $474.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.04 million. Air Lease had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 27.48%. Air Lease’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 EPS.

AL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Air Lease from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Air Lease from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Air Lease by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 52,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Air Lease by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Air Lease by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 6,316 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in Air Lease by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 38,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Air Lease during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. 94.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AL traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.98. 8,486 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 858,022. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.20. Air Lease has a twelve month low of $21.72 and a twelve month high of $52.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.57%.

About Air Lease

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of new commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

