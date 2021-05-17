Analysts Anticipate Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) to Announce $4.41 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) to post earnings per share of $4.41 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Capital One Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $5.91 and the lowest is $3.47. Capital One Financial posted earnings per share of ($1.61) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 373.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capital One Financial will report full year earnings of $17.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.63 to $22.63. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $15.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.62 to $21.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Capital One Financial.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.17 by $2.86. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.08%. The company had revenue of $7.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($3.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on COF. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.64.

In other news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,909 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.80, for a total value of $4,980,643.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 88,676 shares in the company, valued at $11,066,764.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Slocum sold 6,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.19, for a total transaction of $941,599.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,342,193.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 157,249 shares of company stock valued at $21,048,631. 1.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,838,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,559,766,000 after buying an additional 2,815,834 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,406,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,808,020,000 after buying an additional 3,713,495 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 7,620,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $753,287,000 after buying an additional 861,599 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,022,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $890,879,000 after buying an additional 191,078 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,667,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $560,249,000 after buying an additional 263,936 shares during the period. 89.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE COF traded up $1.46 on Wednesday, hitting $159.57. The company had a trading volume of 51,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,222,417. Capital One Financial has a 12-month low of $57.30 and a 12-month high of $160.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $139.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.06, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 13.23%.

Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

