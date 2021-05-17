Cloudbric 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $279,694.00 (CLBK)

Cloudbric (CURRENCY:CLBK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. Cloudbric has a market cap of $11.03 million and $279,694.00 worth of Cloudbric was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cloudbric coin can now be purchased for $0.0181 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cloudbric has traded down 8.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.67 or 0.00086237 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003889 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.96 or 0.00022805 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002290 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $551.75 or 0.01263105 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.44 or 0.00065103 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002291 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.69 or 0.00116050 BTC.

Cloudbric Profile

Cloudbric (CRYPTO:CLBK) is a coin. Cloudbric’s total supply is 989,556,846 coins and its circulating supply is 609,683,917 coins. The Reddit community for Cloudbric is /r/cloudbric and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cloudbric’s official website is www.cloudbric.io . Cloudbric’s official Twitter account is @cloudbric and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cloudbric’s primary mission is to revolutionize the cybersecurity market by making information security open and accessible to all users through the introduction of a new Decentralized Universal Security Platform. This AI-based cybersecurity platform will be powered by Cloudbric’s patented deep learning module known as VISION and will provide an all-inclusive suite of cybersecurity solutions, as well as the development of a new decentralized security ecosystem. Furthermore, users will be able to train the very technology that helps protect their online digital assets by contributing anonymous cyber threat logs to advance the accuracy and learning capabilities of Cloudbric’s deep learning module. For their continued security contributions, users will be rewarded through the free distribution of Cloudbric cryptocurrency (CLB) tokens directly to their user account. “

Buying and Selling Cloudbric

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cloudbric directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cloudbric should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cloudbric using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

