Earnbase Hits Market Cap of $1.62 Million (ENB)

Earnbase (CURRENCY:ENB) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. One Earnbase coin can currently be bought for $13.34 or 0.00030545 BTC on major exchanges. Earnbase has a total market cap of $1.62 million and $11,954.00 worth of Earnbase was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Earnbase has traded 25.4% lower against the US dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002289 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003474 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.02 or 0.00089330 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $198.41 or 0.00454221 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $100.36 or 0.00229746 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00004977 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $563.77 or 0.01290631 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.67 or 0.00042738 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Earnbase Coin Profile

Earnbase’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 121,468 coins. Earnbase’s official Twitter account is @earnbasefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Earnbase is earnbase.org . Earnbase’s official message board is earnbasefinance.medium.com

Buying and Selling Earnbase

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Earnbase directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Earnbase should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Earnbase using one of the exchanges listed above.

