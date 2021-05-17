Bridges Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,057 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,057 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $7,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 292,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,330,000 after acquiring an additional 10,464 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.6% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 917,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $173,450,000 after purchasing an additional 5,145 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 2.9% in the first quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 49,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth about $368,000. Finally, Blue Fin Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth about $210,000. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TXN opened at $182.00 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $187.87 and a 200-day moving average of $171.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The company has a market capitalization of $168.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $110.26 and a 1 year high of $197.58.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.86%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TXN. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $201.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.23.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

