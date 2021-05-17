Consolidated Planning Corp Buys Shares of 1,142 Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 512.5% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 198.2% in the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $182.00 on Monday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $110.26 and a fifty-two week high of $197.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.57. The company has a market capitalization of $168.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 4.24.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 77.86%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $206.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.23.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

