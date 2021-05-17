Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.040–0.030 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $82.50 million-$84 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $82.51 million.Varonis Systems also updated its FY 2021 guidance to -0.010-0.020 EPS.

Shares of Varonis Systems stock traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $44.47. 13,712 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,391,687. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. Varonis Systems has a twelve month low of $24.11 and a twelve month high of $75.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.68 and a beta of 1.12.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.05. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a negative return on equity of 97.77%. The business had revenue of $74.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.56) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Varonis Systems will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $66.67 to $72.67 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $68.33 to $73.33 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Varonis Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $84.33 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $62.93.

In other news, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 4,500 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.09, for a total transaction of $238,905.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 133,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,084,966.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 48,686 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.50, for a total value of $8,885,195.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 282,299 shares of company stock worth $40,933,811. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

