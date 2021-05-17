Raymond James Boosts Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) Price Target to C$67.00

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) had its target price lifted by analysts at Raymond James from C$61.00 to C$67.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.64% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$63.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. CIBC increased their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$56.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$60.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$59.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$63.17.

Get Canadian Apartment Properties REIT alerts:

CAR.UN traded up C$0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$57.94. The company had a trading volume of 251,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,128. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a 1 year low of C$42.22 and a 1 year high of C$58.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.18. The company has a market cap of C$9.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$55.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$51.69.

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (?MHC?) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

Recommended Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Apartment Properties REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Apartment Properties REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.