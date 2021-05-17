Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Given New C$50.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 31.89% from the stock’s current price.

BEI.UN has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Boardwalk REIT from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Boardwalk REIT from C$44.00 to C$46.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Boardwalk REIT from C$41.75 to C$41.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$41.91.

TSE BEI.UN traded up C$0.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$37.91. 51,865 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,148. Boardwalk REIT has a 52-week low of C$25.67 and a 52-week high of C$40.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.29, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$36.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$35.17. The firm has a market cap of C$1.93 billion and a PE ratio of -7.84.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

