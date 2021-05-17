Cadence Bank NA Has $1.72 Million Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Cadence Bank NA lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 8.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,874 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 260.8% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a $135.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.94.

NYSE:ABBV traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $116.77. 52,598 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,098,465. The business has a 50 day moving average of $109.98 and a 200 day moving average of $105.54. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.11 and a 1-year high of $117.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $206.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The firm had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 58.17%.

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,514 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total value of $2,119,025.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,119,025.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total value of $470,281.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,127,171.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 202,251 shares of company stock worth $21,981,948. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.