Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.08 Billion

Analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) will post sales of $1.08 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Garmin’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.10 billion. Garmin reported sales of $869.87 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 24.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Garmin will report full-year sales of $4.66 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.58 billion to $4.74 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $5.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.84 billion to $5.13 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Garmin.

Get Garmin alerts:

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $930.06 million. Garmin had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS.

GRMN has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Garmin from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Garmin from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Garmin from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Garmin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.57.

GRMN traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $140.26. 11,724 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 708,890. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.95 billion, a PE ratio of 26.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $137.23 and its 200 day moving average is $124.45. Garmin has a 52 week low of $76.51 and a 52 week high of $145.20.

In related news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 7,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.72, for a total value of $926,480.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 3,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.90, for a total transaction of $382,476.60. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,908 shares of company stock valued at $3,035,579. 22.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GRMN. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Garmin during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Garmin by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 215 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 75.7% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 246 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Garmin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Garmin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Garmin (GRMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.