BitBall (BTB) Tops 1-Day Volume of $796,172.00

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 17th. One BitBall coin can currently be bought for $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. BitBall has a market cap of $1.67 million and approximately $796,172.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BitBall has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BitBall alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,562.24 or 1.00235940 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.10 or 0.00050841 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00011768 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $83.90 or 0.00193042 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001335 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0946 or 0.00000218 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002276 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000933 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00004607 BTC.

About BitBall

BitBall is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 642,008,999 coins. BitBall’s official message board is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78 . BitBall’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com . The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

BitBall Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitBall should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitBall using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BTBUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for BitBall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitBall and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.