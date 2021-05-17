Tether (USDT) Price Reaches $1.00

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. Tether has a market cap of $58.16 billion and $193.28 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tether coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002301 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Tether has traded down 0% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003483 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.01 or 0.00089760 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $198.50 or 0.00456753 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $99.46 or 0.00228846 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00004957 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $553.46 or 0.01273507 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.53 or 0.00042634 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $512.90 or 0.01180172 BTC.

Tether Profile

Tether’s genesis date was October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 59,476,291,004 coins and its circulating supply is 58,174,298,199 coins. The official website for Tether is tether.to . Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “USDT is a cryptocurrency asset issued on the Bitcoin blockchain via the Omni Layer Protocol. Each USDT unit is backed by traditional currency and cash equivalents held in the reserves of the Tether Limited and can be redeemed for 1 USD through the Tether Platform. USDT can be transferred, stored, spent, just like bitcoins or any other cryptocurrency. USDT and other Tether currencies were created to facilitate the transfer of national currencies, to provide users with a stable alternative to Bitcoin and to provide an alternative for exchange and wallet audits which are currently unreliable. USDT provides an alternative to Proof of Solvency methods by introducing a Proof of Reserves Process according to its whitepaper. In the Tether Proof of Reserves system, the amount of USDT in circulations can be easily checked on the Bitcoin blockchain via the tools provided at Omnichest.info, while the corresponding total amount of USD held reserves is proved by publishing the bank balance and undergoing periodic audits by professionals (not publicly auditable yet). “

Tether Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tether should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tether using one of the exchanges listed above.

