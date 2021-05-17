Asio Capital LLC Acquires 464 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Asio Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,652 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the quarter. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hendershot Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 2,599 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.4% during the first quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. 40.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BABA opened at $209.51 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $566.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.06, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $196.70 and a 1 year high of $319.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $229.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $249.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. The business had revenue of $187.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.20 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BABA. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $407.00 target price (down previously from $421.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Mizuho increased their target price on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. CICC Research assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, April 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.27.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

