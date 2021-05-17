Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Acquired by Signet Financial Management LLC

Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,112 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMGN. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.53, for a total transaction of $231,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,805 shares in the company, valued at $3,890,861.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total value of $631,275.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,777,802.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,426,320 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Amgen from $267.00 to $230.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird restated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Amgen from $220.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.86.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $251.38 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $144.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $250.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.27. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $210.28 and a 52 week high of $276.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.17 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 47.50%.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

Featured Article: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.