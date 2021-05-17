Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $318.78 Million

Analysts expect Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) to announce sales of $318.78 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Chart Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $300.10 million to $334.00 million. Chart Industries reported sales of $310.40 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chart Industries will report full-year sales of $1.38 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.40 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Chart Industries.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $288.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.68 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 5.03%. Chart Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Chart Industries from $137.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Chart Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Chart Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.33.

Chart Industries stock traded up $2.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $153.43. 3,297 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 344,492. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.35 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.11. Chart Industries has a 1-year low of $31.19 and a 1-year high of $167.39.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chart Industries during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Chart Industries during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 388.9% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

