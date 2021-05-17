Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.200-2.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.680. The company issued revenue guidance of $505 million-$565 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $527.13 million.

Shares of Douglas Dynamics stock traded down $0.09 on Monday, hitting $42.82. 1,602 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,195. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $982.93 million, a P/E ratio of -10.39 and a beta of 0.87. Douglas Dynamics has a 12-month low of $27.03 and a 12-month high of $51.44.

Get Douglas Dynamics alerts:

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $103.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.10 million. Douglas Dynamics had a negative net margin of 19.32% and a positive return on equity of 9.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. Analysts predict that Douglas Dynamics will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This is a boost from Douglas Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.35%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PLOW shares. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Douglas Dynamics from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Douglas Dynamics from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Douglas Dynamics from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Douglas Dynamics from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, April 5th.

In other news, CEO Robert L. Mccormick sold 8,414 shares of Douglas Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total transaction of $414,726.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,879.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Douglas Dynamics Company Profile

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

See Also: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.