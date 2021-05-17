Coco Enterprises LLC Acquires 430 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Coco Enterprises LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,034 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 1.2% of Coco Enterprises LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Coco Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VTI. Betterment LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 24,030,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,677,344,000 after acquiring an additional 960,505 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $165,025,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6,685.3% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 680,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,399,000 after buying an additional 670,199 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,942.9% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 686,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,704,000 after buying an additional 653,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laird Norton Trust Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $120,701,000.

Shares of VTI traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $214.88. 75,592 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,331,974. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $147.02 and a 52 week high of $219.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $213.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.47.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

