Briaud Financial Planning Inc Makes New $609,000 Investment in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 0.4% of Briaud Financial Planning Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTI. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 436.9% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 5,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 4,526 shares in the last quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 622,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,754,000 after acquiring an additional 8,888 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 19,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 26.2% in the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 115,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,838,000 after acquiring an additional 23,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $214.68. The stock had a trading volume of 81,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,331,974. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $213.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.47. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $147.02 and a 1 year high of $219.65.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

