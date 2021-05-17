The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $20.36

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $20.36 and last traded at $20.17, with a volume of 244003 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.96.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GT shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Northcoast Research raised their price target on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Argus raised shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.13.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 2.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.32. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative return on equity of 14.22% and a negative net margin of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.60) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1,576.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 8,826 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,428,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 10.9% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 78,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 7,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the first quarter valued at about $1,017,000. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

