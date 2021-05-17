ZooKeeper Market Capitalization Achieves $7.07 Million (ZOO)

ZooKeeper (CURRENCY:ZOO) traded 22.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 17th. One ZooKeeper coin can currently be purchased for about $0.85 or 0.00001985 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ZooKeeper has traded down 52.6% against the U.S. dollar. ZooKeeper has a market capitalization of $7.07 million and approximately $336,466.00 worth of ZooKeeper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002329 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003463 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.02 or 0.00088532 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.27 or 0.00450032 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.37 or 0.00226718 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004981 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $556.53 or 0.01295874 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00042302 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About ZooKeeper

ZooKeeper’s total supply is 8,296,850 coins. ZooKeeper’s official Twitter account is @ZooFarming

Buying and Selling ZooKeeper

