Krios Trading Up 39% Over Last Week (GIG)

Krios (CURRENCY:GIG) traded down 20.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. Over the last week, Krios has traded 39% higher against the U.S. dollar. Krios has a market capitalization of $1.87 million and approximately $304.00 worth of Krios was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Krios coin can now be purchased for $0.0037 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Krios alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000847 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.50 or 0.00171155 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00012551 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,797.78 or 0.04186112 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0976 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000440 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Krios Coin Profile

Krios is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Krios’ total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 499,994,072 coins. Krios’ official Twitter account is @krios_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Krios’ official website is www.krios.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Gigacoin is a social currency designed to be used for trading Digital Items and 'In-Game Transactions'.GigaCoin achieves this by integrating a digital currency platform seamlessly in Various Games from RPG-based Games to Gambling and Sports Games, A Dedicated Digital MarketPlace, and Integration with all major social networks to make the process of sending and receiving money easy and fun for everyone. “

Krios Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Krios directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Krios should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Krios using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Krios Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Krios and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.