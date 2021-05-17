Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSE:CHR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSE:CHR) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$5.42.

CHR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$5.25 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. TD Securities decreased their price target on Chorus Aviation from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Chorus Aviation from C$4.00 to C$4.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Chorus Aviation from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$5.25 target price on shares of Chorus Aviation in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of CHR traded down C$0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$4.41. 445,517 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 789,688. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 344.02. Chorus Aviation has a fifty-two week low of C$2.12 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.34. The company has a market cap of C$713.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$4.42 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.02.

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$218.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$200.00 million. Analysts anticipate that Chorus Aviation will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Chorus Aviation Company Profile

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various aviation support services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing. The Regional Aviation Services segment includes all three sectors of the regional aviation, such as contract flying, including ACMI and charter operations; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as part sales and technical services.

