Lakeview Capital Partners LLC Purchases 256 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,562 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Successful Portfolios LLC grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 18,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 48,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,568,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 35,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Tri Star Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Tri Star Advisors Inc. now owns 68,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 4.4% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 4,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KO shares. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research began coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.69.

In other The Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $5,992,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,530,796.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total transaction of $1,023,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,171,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 220,501 shares of company stock valued at $11,883,380. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KO opened at $54.77 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.51, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.78. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $43.51 and a twelve month high of $55.49.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 79.62%.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

