NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Purchased by Lakeview Capital Partners LLC

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 20.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,439 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avion Wealth raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $73.30 on Monday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.79 and a 1 year high of $87.69. The firm has a market cap of $143.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.84, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.57.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The company’s revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 4,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total transaction of $362,683.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,440,599.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 3,750 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,209 shares in the company, valued at $2,576,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 350,316 shares of company stock valued at $26,377,231. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.83.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

