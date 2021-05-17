Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.980-4.020 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.900. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.74 billion-$1.74 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.76 billion.

Shares of JKHY traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $156.07. The stock had a trading volume of 5,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,024. Jack Henry & Associates has a 1-year low of $141.65 and a 1-year high of $200.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.85.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 17.45%. The firm had revenue of $433.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.67%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Compass Point upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $179.00 to $174.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $174.78.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

