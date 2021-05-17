Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 15.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,241 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 6,819 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Capital purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 177.5% in the 1st quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Intel by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 745 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on INTC. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Intel from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Mizuho increased their target price on Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.29.

In other news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $164,352.86. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 4,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,984.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,464 shares in the company, valued at $249,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel stock opened at $55.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $223.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.76. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $68.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.97 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.54%.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

