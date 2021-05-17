Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Bought by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 538,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,335 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar comprises about 1.1% of Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $124,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 109.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,041,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,373,788,000 after acquiring an additional 6,803,900 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,414,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,487,361,000 after acquiring an additional 226,607 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,019,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,095,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788,783 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Caterpillar by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,867,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $885,977,000 after purchasing an additional 519,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $878,514,000. 67.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 80,695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.82, for a total value of $17,738,374.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,560,889.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 5,056 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total value of $1,117,224.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,623 shares in the company, valued at $1,242,514.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,062 shares of company stock worth $31,884,447 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CAT opened at $242.23 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $232.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.75. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $111.47 and a 12-month high of $245.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.69 billion, a PE ratio of 40.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.94. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.25%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CAT shares. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $168.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $232.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caterpillar has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $216.35.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

