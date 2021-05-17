Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) PT Raised to C$47.00 at Raymond James

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.59% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Exchange Income to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities boosted their target price on Exchange Income from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$42.00 target price on shares of Exchange Income in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Exchange Income from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Exchange Income currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$45.35.

EIF traded up C$0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching C$39.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,274. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.60, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$39.21 and its 200-day moving average price is C$38.02. Exchange Income has a 52-week low of C$22.54 and a 52-week high of C$41.95. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.10.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.31. The business had revenue of C$301.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$281.02 million. Equities analysts predict that Exchange Income will post 2.9000001 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Adam Terwin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.60, for a total value of C$208,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,338 shares in the company, valued at C$513,260.80.

About Exchange Income

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

