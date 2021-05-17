$0.37 EPS Expected for Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) to report earnings of $0.37 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Nielsen’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the lowest is $0.34. Nielsen posted earnings of $0.41 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nielsen will report full-year earnings of $1.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $1.76. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Nielsen.

Get Nielsen alerts:

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $863.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.47 million. Nielsen had a positive return on equity of 22.28% and a negative net margin of 2.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share.

NLSN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Nielsen from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Nielsen from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Truist raised their price target on Nielsen from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Nielsen from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Nielsen in a report on Friday, March 12th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.10.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sasco Capital Inc. CT increased its position in shares of Nielsen by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT now owns 1,352,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,224,000 after acquiring an additional 92,740 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Nielsen by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,160,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $232,915,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349,119 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Nielsen by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 922,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,262,000 after purchasing an additional 58,430 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in Nielsen in the fourth quarter valued at about $452,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Nielsen by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,612,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,519,000 after purchasing an additional 30,436 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE NLSN traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $28.00. 50,343 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,974,375. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The company has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.69 and a beta of 1.39. Nielsen has a 52-week low of $13.13 and a 52-week high of $28.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.20%.

Nielsen Company Profile

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Nielsen Global Media (Media) and Nielsen Global Connect (Connect). The Media segment provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to media publishers and marketers, and advertising agencies for television, radio, digital viewing, and listening platforms.

Featured Story: Portfolio Manager

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nielsen (NLSN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nielsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nielsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.