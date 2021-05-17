D Orazio & Associates Inc. Buys 12 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 270 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,964 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,215,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. Brave Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,706 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,598,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,214,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Alphabet by 5,763.0% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 49,660 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $86,998,000 after buying an additional 48,813 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG stock traded up $1.67 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2,317.83. 20,974 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,544,364. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,339.00 and a 1 year high of $2,452.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 trillion, a PE ratio of 44.53, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2,265.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,969.58.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.87 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,068.50, for a total transaction of $6,205,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,976,854.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,056.52, for a total value of $2,848,280.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,467,824. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,036 shares of company stock valued at $91,551,013. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,953.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,635.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,495.63.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

