Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. Has $59.32 Million Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,801,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 37,325 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for about 2.1% of Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $59,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Clean Yield Group raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 259.2% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $42.55. 651,748 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,124,516. The firm has a market capitalization of $364.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.37. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $22.07 and a twelve month high of $42.94.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.67 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

Bank of America declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 19th that permits the company to buyback $2.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BAC shares. UBS Group set a $30.00 target price on Bank of America and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Bank of America from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Bank of America from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Bank of America has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.26.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

