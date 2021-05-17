Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. Has $53.97 Million Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. decreased its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 292,122 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 38,441 shares during the period. Honeywell International comprises 1.9% of Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $53,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ADE LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 75.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HON traded down $1.75 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $225.61. 18,972 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,739,963. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.68 and a fifty-two week high of $232.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.06. The firm has a market cap of $156.70 billion, a PE ratio of 32.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.12. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 45.59%.

In related news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total transaction of $1,983,309.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 50,658 shares in the company, valued at $11,307,878.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $222.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.00.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

