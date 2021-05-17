Bolivarcoin Hits Market Cap of $136,395.40 (BOLI)

Bolivarcoin (CURRENCY:BOLI) traded up 17.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 17th. Bolivarcoin has a total market capitalization of $136,395.40 and $46.00 worth of Bolivarcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bolivarcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0087 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bolivarcoin has traded down 24.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bolivarcoin Profile

Bolivarcoin (CRYPTO:BOLI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Bolivarcoin’s total supply is 15,602,895 coins. Bolivarcoin’s official website is bolicoin.com . The Reddit community for Bolivarcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Bolicoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bolivarcoin’s official Twitter account is @Bolivarcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BolivarCoin is a decentralized Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on and ment for the Venezuelan people, BOLI provides fast, cheap and anonymous transactions. “

Buying and Selling Bolivarcoin

