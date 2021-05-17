Portion (PRT) Price Hits $0.0536

Portion (CURRENCY:PRT) traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 17th. One Portion coin can currently be bought for $0.0536 or 0.00000123 BTC on major exchanges. Portion has a total market capitalization of $8.94 million and $194,221.00 worth of Portion was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Portion has traded 39.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.85 or 0.00084904 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003796 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00022593 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002304 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $534.74 or 0.01231928 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.07 or 0.00064671 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002308 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.96 or 0.00115109 BTC.

About Portion

Portion (PRT) is a coin. Portion’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 166,819,911 coins. Portion’s official Twitter account is @papushatech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Portion is https://reddit.com/r/PortionArt

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Russia, Papusha is a green oil processing platform. It allows its users to invest in a green technology designed to convert oil refineries residues into liquid fuel. By binding the PRT token and the production resultant from the oil processing, Papusha expects to create a tokenized investment ecosystem for its technology application. The PRT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a token that represents an investment digital asset as it is linked directly to the capacity of processing the oil residues into liquid fuel from Papusha. “

Buying and Selling Portion

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Portion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Portion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Portion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

