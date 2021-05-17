TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) Reaches New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $12.00 to $16.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. TimkenSteel traded as high as $15.76 and last traded at $15.56, with a volume of 30848 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.34.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on TMST. TheStreet upgraded TimkenSteel from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TimkenSteel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TMST. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in TimkenSteel in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of TimkenSteel by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 64,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in TimkenSteel by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 217,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in TimkenSteel by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 3,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in TimkenSteel by 34.0% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares during the period. 58.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market cap of $711.14 million, a P/E ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.51.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.07. TimkenSteel had a negative net margin of 15.79% and a negative return on equity of 13.08%. Equities research analysts anticipate that TimkenSteel Co. will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

TimkenSteel Company Profile (NYSE:TMST)

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in SBQ Steel Bar, Seamless Mechanical Steel Tubes, and Billets; and Value-added Precision Products and Services segments. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services.

