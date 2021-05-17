Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) Given a C$0.30 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) has been assigned a C$0.30 target price by stock analysts at Raymond James in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 25.00% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Eight Capital lifted their price objective on Trevali Mining to C$0.20 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Trevali Mining from C$0.25 to C$0.30 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Trevali Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$0.25 to C$0.15 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Trevali Mining to C$0.30 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Trevali Mining from C$0.25 to C$0.20 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Trevali Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$0.24.

Shares of TV stock remained flat at $C$0.24 during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 401,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,880,755. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$237.38 million and a P/E ratio of -0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.20. Trevali Mining has a 52 week low of C$0.06 and a 52 week high of C$0.27.

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company's operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; Caribou Mine in the Bathurst mining camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander Mine in Peru.

