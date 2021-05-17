Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) PT Raised to C$39.00 at CIBC

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.56% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PLC. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Park Lawn from C$33.50 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Scotiabank upped their price target on Park Lawn from C$33.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Park Lawn from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. TD Securities upped their price target on Park Lawn from C$34.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on Park Lawn from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$38.28.

PLC traded up C$0.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$33.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,045. Park Lawn has a fifty-two week low of C$20.83 and a fifty-two week high of C$35.60. The stock has a market cap of C$997.82 million and a PE ratio of 52.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$33.66 and its 200-day moving average is C$30.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.44, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported C$0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$93.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$84.73 million. Analysts expect that Park Lawn will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

About Park Lawn

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides funeral, cremation, and cemetery services in Canada and the United States. The company owns and operates 123 cemeteries, 40 crematoriums, and 116 funeral homes. It primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral services and after life celebration services.

